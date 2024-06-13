Commander of “Georgian National Legion” Fighting in Ukraine Says Was Poisoned

Mamuka Mamulashvili, the commander of the “Georgian National Legion” fighting in Ukraine, was poisoned several months ago, as he himself confirmed to Civil.ge today, June 13. He is now in satisfactory health and continues to perform his duties.

According to Mamulashvili, he began experiencing stomach pains about four to five months ago and went to the hospital for intestinal problems. His medical analysis was sent to Germany. The toxicological results showed that three substances: arsenic, mercury and tin were present in his body in excessive amounts. The doctors believe that the toxins were ingested.

Mamulashvili has already undergone lengthy treatment. According to him, this is the third case of poisoning.

