Mamuka Mamulashvili, Commander of "Georgian National Legion," Source: Mamuka Mamulashvili's Facebook
News

Commander of “Georgian National Legion” Fighting in Ukraine Says Was Poisoned

Civil.ge Send an email 13/06/2024 - 15:53
95 1 minute read

Mamuka Mamulashvili, the commander of the “Georgian National Legion” fighting in Ukraine, was poisoned several months ago, as he himself confirmed to Civil.ge today, June 13. He is now in satisfactory health and continues to perform his duties.

According to Mamulashvili, he began experiencing stomach pains about four to five months ago and went to the hospital for intestinal problems. His medical analysis was sent to Germany. The toxicological results showed that three substances: arsenic, mercury and tin were present in his body in excessive amounts. The doctors believe that the toxins were ingested.

Mamulashvili has already undergone lengthy treatment. According to him, this is the third case of poisoning.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

Tags
Civil.ge Send an email 13/06/2024 - 15:53
95 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Speaker Papuashvili Lambasts EU, Targets President, Opposition; Talks Elections, China

13/06/2024 - 15:47

Georgian Flag Featured at BRICS Games, Sparking Controversy

13/06/2024 - 15:05

SSSG Head Discusses Malign Foreign Influence, Russian Occupation in Parliament

12/06/2024 - 23:55

EU Urges Georgia to Investigate Acts of Violence against Civil Society, Media, Politicians

12/06/2024 - 23:21
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2024
Back to top button