“Georgian Legion” Commander Mamulashvili Wanted by Russia

Mamuka Mamulashvili, commander of the “Georgian National Legion” fighting in Ukraine, has been placed on Russia’s wanted list for his “alleged involvement in recruitment and participation in hostilities on behalf of the Ukrainian armed forces,” official news agency TASS reported. The legal action is part of a broader criminal case against Mamulashvili and over seventy other fighters of the “Georgian National Legion” the agency says.

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated these charges against Mamulashvili and his associates in late July this year, alleging that Mamulashvili founded the “Georgian National Legion” in 2014 and recruited Georgian immigrants to engage in hostilities against the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Mamulashvili on the Georgian Security Service watchlist

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) recently named Mamuka Mamulashvili as one of the authors of the alleged plot “by individuals inside and outside the country” to foment civil unrest and destabilization in Georgia between October and December, with the ultimate objective of changing the government. The SSSG alleged Mamulashvili was training “groups near the Polish-Ukrainian border” in using arms.

Reacting to the news of being placed on Russia’s wanted list, Mamulashvili said “I’m surprised how they did it earlier than [Georgia’s ruling party] Georgian Dream.” He previously said the accusations by the Georgian security services are, “a directive dictated directly from Russia.”

