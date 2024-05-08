Source: Rand Corporation
Two More Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Civil.ge Send an email 08/05/2024 - 15:19
Two more Georgian fighters – Davit Ghoghadze and Beso Lomidze – have been killed while fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian combat unit “Black Eagle” reported on May 7. The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the information to Civil.ge.

Davit Ghoghadze and Beso Lomidze; Source: Black Eagle

Both were fighters with the “Black Eagle” combat unit. They were killed in the vicinity of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka.

The latest casualty brings to 50 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since Russian invasion on February 24.

