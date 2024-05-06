Another Georgian Fighter Killed in Ukraine

Another Georgian fighter, Soso Gugutashvili, was killed while fighting in Ukraine, the Georgian combat unit “Black Eagle” reported on May 5. The Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the information to Civil.ge.

Soso Gugutashvili; Source: Black Eagle

Gugutashvili was a fighter with the “Black Eagle” combat unit. According to the “Black Eagle”, he was killed in the vicinity of the Ukrainian city of Avdiivka.

The latest casualty brings to 48 the unofficial number of Georgian citizens who have died fighting in Ukraine since Russian invasion on February 24.

