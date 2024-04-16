PACE President Asks Venice Commission for Opinion on “Foreign Agents Law”

On April 15, the President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Theodoros Rousopoulos, asked the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) for an urgent opinion on the compliance of the so-called Foreign Agents Bill “On Transparency of Foreign Influence” with Council of Europe standards, the CoE said.

Earlier, on April 4, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe’s (PACE) monitoring co-rapporteurs for Georgia, Claude Kern (France, ALDE) and Edite Estrela (Portugal, SOC), expressed “deep concern” over the ruling Georgian Dream’s decision to reintroduce the Foreign Agents Law and urged the Georgian authorities to “withdraw this draft from the parliamentary agenda”.

In addition, on April 16, the PACE Monitoring Committee, “concerned about possible human rights implications,” also decided to seek the opinion of the Venice Commission on the draft anti-LGBT constitutional amendments and the abolition of gender quotas in Parliament.

