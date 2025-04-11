The Daily Beat: 10 April

On April 10, the United Kingdom government sanctioned Georgia’s Prosecutor General and three other high-ranking security officials responsible for serious human rights violations. The Foreign and Commonwealth and Development Office designated Shalva Bedoidze, Mirza Kezevadze, Karlo Katsitadze, and Giorgi Gabitashvili under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulation 2020. The imposition of financial sanctions envisages the freezing of funds and economic resources of the designated persons.

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili drew a comparison between the European Union and the Soviet Union, stating, “Because we aspire to be part of Europe and the EU, we must ensure that the Sovietization of the EU is prevented in a timely manner. The Soviet-style influence is clearly evident in the actions of some bureaucrats and politicians. Our goal is that by 2030, when Georgia is fully prepared for EU membership and the question of our accession arises, we will find a Europe that we have helped to create, rather than the Soviet Union.”

Papuashvili condemned protesters for obstructing GD government officials from paying tribute at the April 9 memorial, calling it a “shameful act.” He criticized local CSOs, particularly targeting Transparency International Georgia and its Swedish funding. “Regrettably, hatred, violence, and disinformation are linked to European funding,” he said, accusing Sweden of “attacks” on those honoring the victims of the 1989 massacre.

The Georgian Dream Parliament is preparing to adopt a new set of rules of procedure that would change the way parliamentary proceedings are conducted, including changes to the government’s confidence vote process and the annual duties of the Speaker. The changes will reportedly further simplify the rubber-stamping of laws by the rubber-stamping GD Parliament.

On April 10, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution on “Challenge, on substantive grounds, of the still unratified credentials of the parliamentary delegation of Georgia” with 89 votes in favor, 3 against, and 5 abstentions. The assembly issued a stern rebuke to the Georgian authorities, citing “rapid democratic backsliding,” and warned that continued deterioration in governance could undermine the country’s standing within the organization.

Three Georgian civil SCOs submitted a report to the OSCE Vienna Mechanism, criticizing the ineffective investigation of alleged torture and ill-treatment of protesters since November 2024. They called for the invocation of the Moscow Mechanism, citing “grave violations of fundamental human rights and democratic backsliding.” The report highlights excessive force against peaceful protesters and harassment of journalists and activists as evidence of an organized crackdown on civil liberties.

A Russian court has sentenced Georgian national Giorgi Goglidze to nine years in a strict regime penal colony for allegedly fighting alongside Ukraine, according to TASS. Goglidze was reportedly captured by Russian forces in 2023. In a separate case, another Georgian, Gela Beglarashvili, was sentenced in absentia to 14 years in prison.