Commissioner Mijatović Urges Georgia to Respect Human Rights Amid Initiated Anti-LGBT Laws

On March 27, the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatović, issued a statement calling on the Georgian government to “fully respect” its human rights obligations as a CoE member state, “including with regard to the protection of the human rights of LGBTI people,” in response to the ruling party’s initiation of two draft constitutional laws on “family values and the protection of minors.”

Commissioner Mijatović expressed her concern, stressing that the proposed amendments are “reflective of entrenched harmful stereotypes and prejudice against LGBTI people which still prevail in segments of Georgian society, including some politicians, and is capable of having a strong, negative impact on the human rights, safety and well-being of LGBTI people and defenders of their rights.”

The Commissioner also noted that the draft laws represent “the political manipulation of LGBTI-phobia in the run-up to elections”, stressing that this should not happen in a democratic society. She underlined that LGBTI people continue to be the target of hate crimes and discrimination, and are denied their right to peaceful assembly. She called on the GD government to “commit to a zero-tolerance policy and practice towards all forms of discrimination, and incitement to discrimination and violence, against LGBTI people.”

“I therefore call on the Georgian authorities to fully respect their human rights obligations, as a member state of the Council of Europe, including with regard to protecting the human rights of LGBTI people and ensuring an enabling environment for the activities of civil society and human rights defenders. I urge all politicians in Georgia to resolutely denounce the use of LGBTI-phobia or any other discriminatory rhetoric in electoral campaigns,” the Commissioner said.

Concluding her statement, Commissioner Mijatović expressed her solidarity with the Georgian human rights defenders, “who work for a peaceful country and society committed to equality and the human dignity of all.”

Notably, the U.S. State Department has also raised concerns about the draft laws. In an email comment shared with Formula TV, the State Department stated: “We are concerned about reports regarding the potential content of this legislation and are in touch with the Government of Georgia. We will be on the lookout for the text if or when it becomes available and may have more to say at that time.”

