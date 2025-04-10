PACE Condemns Rapid Democratic Backsliding in Georgia, Urges Repeal of Controversial Laws

On April 10, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted resolution on “Challenge, on substantive grounds, of the still unratified credentials of the parliamentary delegation of Georgia” with 89 votes in favor, 3 against, and 5 abstentions. The assembly issued a stern rebuke to the Georgian authorities, citing “rapid democratic backsliding” and warned that continued deterioration in governance could undermine the country’s standing within the organization.

The resolution follows up on Resolution 2585 (2025), which previously challenged the credentials of the Georgian parliamentary delegation over concerns about human rights and democratic standards. PACE noted with regret that, despite the ratification of the delegation’s credentials, all its members subsequently resigned, leaving Georgia without representation in the Assembly — a move it characterized as a rejection of dialogue and a violation of obligations.

“In the view of the Assembly, the participation in its work and its monitoring procedures of a delegation whose credentials were ratified, is not an option, but an obligation,” PACE reiterated.

Among the Assembly’s key concerns is the failure of Georgian authorities to implement urgent recommendations related to electoral reform, media freedom, and civil liberties and the failure to “release all political prisoners.” PACE criticized recent amendments to the Electoral Code, which the Venice Commission said could entrench the ruling party’s power and undermine political pluralism. The Assembly urged repeal of these changes and called for independent oversight of electoral district delimitation.

In addition, PACE is “concerned about recent changes to the rules of procedure of the Georgian Parliament, which lower the majority required for the appointment of members of the Central Election Commission and remove the legal requirement for civil society organizations to be consulted in the appointment process, thus further undermining the independence of the electoral administration.”

Changes to the CEC decision to restrict observers’ rights on election day drew sharp criticism, with the assembly urging the CEC “to revoke these restrictions since they affect the legitimacy of, and the public trust in, of any future election.”

Arrests of protesters, journalists, and civic leaders remain a pressing concern. PACE highlighted the continued use of pretrial detention on questionable grounds and condemned the treatment of opposition leader Elene Khoshtaria, who was forcibly stripped naked by police in detention. The Assembly urged the release of detained protesters and called for monitoring by the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture.

“The assembly remains concerned that police brutality during the demonstrations has not been effectively investigated to date, leading to a climate of impunity,” says the PACE.

The resolution also underlined that new amendments to the Law on Administrative Offences, adopted hastily and without consultation, were said to have a chilling effect on freedom of assembly and expression.

Georgia’s media climate has also come under scrutiny. PACE reported a dramatic decline in press freedom rankings, linking it to legislation to restrict foreign funding for media outlets and expand state control over content — steps it said threaten independent journalism.

PACE condemned recent laws diminishing employment protections for civil servants and noted cases of retaliation against those critical of the government’s handling of the ongoing social crisis. The refusal to register a newly formed independent civil servant trade union was also flagged.

The assembly called on the Georgian Dream government to repeal the “Law on Protecting Family Values and Minors,” which it said runs counter to Georgia’s obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights. It also expressed concern over the adoption of the FARA, as well as legislation that eliminates the mandatory participation and consultation of civil society organizations in the lawmaking process. The assembly stressed that “the participation of civil society organizations and other stakeholders is essential for the social acceptance of legislation” and said the legislation should be repealed.

Moreover, the Assembly criticized the Georgian Parliament’s establishment of an inquiry commission with sweeping powers to investigate opposition figures from both past and present political movements. The resolution warned that threats to ban opposition parties like the United National Movement and its “successors” would constitute a “gross violation” of Council of Europe obligations.

One amendment added during deliberations specifically expressed alarm that former Georgian PACE delegates were interrogated and threatened with prosecution for their 2008 vote on a resolution concerning the war with Russia — an act deemed deeply troubling.

The resolution concluded with a warning that the current state of affairs would not support the ratification of any new Georgian delegation’s credentials in future Assembly sessions unless meaningful reforms are implemented. It called on Georgian authorities to act on prior recommendations and to fully resume cooperation with the Council of Europe.

