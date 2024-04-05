PACE Co-rapporteurs Express “Deep Concern” Over Re-tabled Foreign Agents Law

On April 4, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) monitoring co-rapporteurs for Georgia, Claude Kern (France, ALDE) and Edite Estrela (Portugal, SOC), expressed “deep concern” over the ruling Georgian Dream’s decision to re-table the Foreign Agents law, and urged the Georgian authorities “to withdraw this draft from the parliamentary agenda.”

On April 3, the parliamentary majority announced that it would try to pass the draft law on foreign agents, with few cosmetic changes, before the end of the spring session of the Parliament. This is despite the pledge made last year never to return to the draft after it was withdrawn under public pressure on March 7-9, 2023.

“The reintroduction of this so-called Foreign Agents Law, whose withdrawal last year we warmly welcomed, is of deep concern. What we said the first time this law was introduced remains valid for this proposal: there are serious questions about the draft law’s compatibility with European democratic and human rights standards and norms,” the co-rapporteurs maintained.

Also Read: