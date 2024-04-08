Court Concludes Proceedings for Grigoridis’ Case, Verdict Pending

The proceedings for Lazare Grigoridis’ case in the Tbilisi City Court have concluded today with Judge Zviad Sharadze retiring for deliberation and announcing the verdict expected in “reasonable time.” Grigoriadis, 23, was arrested in connection with the March 7-9 protests for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at police and setting fire to a police car. Today, he attended the process remotely.

In parallel to the court session, the family and supporters gathered at the Parliament of Georgia and the Tbilisi City Court. Grigoriadis’ family awaited the incriminating verdict against him, planning to appeal to the President of Georgia for pardoning.

Earlier on March 28, the Tbilisi City Court again adjourned the trial of Lazare Grigoriadis citing the defendant’s physical absence in the courtroom as he wanted to participate in the trial remotely.

Lazare Grigoriadis was arrested on March 29, following March 7-9 mass protests in Tbilisi against the so-called Foreign Agents’ Law. He was arrested for allegedly throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at police. On 31 March, the court sentenced Lazare Grigoriadis to preventive detention.

His arrest was viewed as controversial and sparked peaceful protests, as it was viewed as a retribution of the system against youth and civic activists who took part in the March protests. His lawyers and defenders argued that Grigoriadis is innocent and was typecast for his appearance to fit the description of the “satanist” and “disoriented” youth that the ruling party leadership vilified after the protests.

Also Read: