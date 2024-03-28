Lazare Grigoriadis’ Trial Adjourned, Yet Again

On March 28, the Tbilisi City Court again adjourned the trial of Lazare Grigoriadis, this time citing the defendant’s physical absence in the courtroom as he wanted to participate in the trial remotely. As a result, Grigoriadis, 23, who was arrested in connection with the March 7-9 protests for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at police and setting fire to a police car, remains in custody.

The next session is scheduled for April 8, when the final verdict is expected to be announced.

Grigoriadis’ mother, Tamta Kalandadze explained why the young man sought to participate in the proceedings remotely: “Lazare told me that he gets stressed when he sees a lot of people. When he wants to articulate his opinion, his mind fades, and so he decided, and I think he had the right to do so, to participate [in the trial] online, but the judge decided as he wanted,” the mother said.

Grigoriadis’ lawyers also noted that the defendant has the right to participate in the trial online and that there was no need for the defendant’s physical presence in the courtroom to decide the verdict.

Meanwhile, Judge Zviad Sharadze said that the defendant must appear in the courtroom. “The defendant will appear in this case, and if not, the court will consider that there is a case of evading the judicial process,” Sharadze said.

Lawyers and family members of Grigoriadis allege that the court is deliberately prolonging the trial. Although they maintain that there is insufficient evidence to convict him, they express skepticism about the judicial system and say that the case is politically motivated, thus anticipating an unfavorable verdict. Should such a situation arise, the defense intends to seek a pardon from President Salome Zurabishvili and don’t exclude taking the case to the European Court of Human Rights.

Lazare Grigoriadis was arrested on March 29, following March 7-9 mass protests in Tbilisi against the so-called Foreign Agents’ Law. He was arrested for allegedly throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at police. On 31 March, the court sentenced Lazare Grigoriadis to preventive detention.

His arrest was viewed as controversial and sparked peaceful protests, as it was viewed as a retribution of the system against youth and civic activists who took part in the March protests. His lawyers and defenders argued that Grigoriadis is innocent and was typecast for his appearance to fit the description of the “satanist” and “disoriented” youth that the ruling party leadership vilified after the protests.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)