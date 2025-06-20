Prosecutors File New Charge Against Nika Melia

Prosecutors opened a new case against opposition politician Nika Melia, already in pretrial detention for defying a Georgian Dream parliamentary investigative commission, charging him this time with contempt of court for splashing water at Judge Irakli Shvangiradze during his May 30 hearing at Tbilisi City Court. Prosecutors say Melia also “verbally insulted” the judge after being removed from the courtroom.

Contempt of court, manifested in insulting a judge, is a criminal offense. Melia could face up to two years in prison.

During the May 30 hearing, Melia appeared in court for his case involving his refusal to appear before the Georgian Dream parliamentary temporary investigative commission probing alleged crimes during the UNM era. Like other jailed opposition figures, Melia had not paid the bail for noncompliance. He also decided to protest the court after another opposition leader, Zurab Japaridze, was placed in pretrial detention in a similar case.

Melia was arrested the day before the court hearing in an incident he described as an “abduction.” During the hearing, Melia recounted his controversial arrest and, after noticing the judge’s apparent lack of interest, splashed water from a bottle at him in protest. Melia was then removed from the courtroom.

His colleague in the Coalition for Change, Elene Khoshtaria, said Melia has once again become a “victim of political repression.”

