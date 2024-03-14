Mother of Lazare Grigoriadis Says Denied Visits with Imprisoned Son

Tamta Kalandadze, the mother of Lazare Grigoriadis, 22, who was arrested in connection with the March 7-9 protests last year for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at police and setting fire to a police car, says she has been denied visits with her imprisoned son.

According to her, although Lazare is allowed to call her, she has been unable to visit him in prison for the past two months. She says Lazare asked for a visit in February, but was told “there were no time slots [available].” Lazare tried again to schedule another visit for March 24, but his family was told that because March 24 is a Sunday, no visitation is possible at that time.

Meanwhile, Grigoriadis’ trial has been adjourned several times. The most recent session was scheduled for February 26, when the final verdict was expected to be announced. However, it was postponed due to the judge being on vacation. The trial is now rescheduled for March 28.

“I think this is an artificially created barrier,” Grigoriadis’ mother tells Formula TV, referring to the postponement of trials and the challenges of prison visits. “We have been listening to the absurdity for these months.”

Lazare Grigoriadis was arrested on March 29, following March 7-9 mass protests in Tbilisi against the so-called Foreign Agents’ Law. He was arrested for allegedly throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at police. On 31 March, the court sentenced Lazare Grigoriadis to preventive detention.

His arrest was viewed as controversial and sparked peaceful protests, as it was viewed as a retribution of the system against youth and civic activists who took part in the March protests. His lawyers and defenders argued that Grigoriadis is innocent and was typecast for his appearance to fit the description of the “satanist” and “disoriented” youth that the ruling party leadership vilified after the protests.

