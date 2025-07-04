Ex-Minister Okruashvili Sentenced to Eight Months in Prison for Defying Tsulukiani Commission

Irakli Okruashvili, a former defense minister under the United National Movement government, was sentenced to eight months in prison for refusing to appear before the Tsulukiani Commission — a temporary investigative body established by the Georgian Dream parliament with an expanding scope to probe alleged crimes by former officials.

Tbilisi City Court Judge Tamar Mchedlishvili announced the ruling on July 4. Seven other persons, including six active political leaders, were sentenced to months in jail in similar cases – Nika Gvaramia, Nika Melia, Givi Targamadze, Giorgi Vashadze, Mamuka Khazaradze, Badri Japaradze, and Zurab Japaridze.

All who have received prison sentences have also had their right to hold public office stripped for two years.

Georgian Dream leaders have tied the imprisonment of opposition politicians to their refusal to recognize the legitimacy of the disputed parliament.

“In its essence, the politicians currently in prison weren’t arrested by authorities,” Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told Imedi TV in his July 3 interview. “The reason for imprisonment was the non-recognition of the parliament on their part, non-recognition of the democratic system, and this principle is effective in every country.”

Okruashvili was sent to pretrial detention in May after he refused to pay court-imposed bail for defying the commission summons.

While in detention, new charges were filed against Okruashvili under Article 151 of the Georgian Criminal Code, which concerns “a threat of killing, damaging health, or destroying property” that induces a reasonable fear of harm. Okruashvili’s lawyer, Mamuka Chabashvili, told TV Pirveli on June 24 that the charge stemmed from a separate “banal incident” from 2023.

Tsulukiani Commission

The Georgian Dream parliament’s temporary investigative commission, chaired by former Justice and Culture Minister Tea Tsulukiani, was initially formed to probe alleged crimes under the United National Movement (UNM) government. Over time, however, it extended its scope to the present day, summoning GD critics, including some who never served under UNM. Non-compliance with the Commission is a criminal offense, punishable by a fine or up to one year in prison, alongside a ban on holding public office for up to three years.

Most opposition leaders defied commission summonses, citing their refusal to legitimize the disputed parliament. The exception was ex-Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who testified twice while arguing that his testimonies do not mean legitimizing the legislature. Gvaramia, Khazaradze, and Vashadze, currently convicted and in jail, were also resummoned, but they again refused to appear. The commission asked the Prosecutor’s Office to open investigations into their renewed defiance.

On June 25, the GD parliament once again extended the commission’s mandate until August 5. Tsulukiani, addressing the GD MPs at the plenary session, said the final report of the commission will be “the gravest” in its assessments. Georgian Dream says that the commission’s final report will be submitted to the country’s Constitutional Court to ban the UNM and its “successor parties.”

Dozens of international partners have condemned the imprisonment of opposition figures as politically motivated, accusing the Georgian Dream government of using judicial pressure to consolidate power.

