Lazare Grigoriadis to Remain in Custody

On June 27, Tbilisi City Court rejected the defense’s appeal and ruled that Lazare Grigoriadis would remain in pre-trial custody.

Grigoriadis was arrested after the March 7-9 protests and charged with setting fire to the police car and hauling the petrol bomb at the police. His lawyers and defenders argue that Grigoriadis is innocent and was typecast for his appearance to fit the description of the “satanist” and “disoriented” youth that the ruling party leadership vilified after the protests. The defense reportedly filed civil suits for defamation against both Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the ruling party chair, Irakli Kobakhidze.

During the court session, Grigoridis demanded personal explanations from both PM Garibashvili and Kobakhidze and said he may also sue the government-affiliated TV Imedi for violating the presumption of his innocence in its news reports.

As the Court was in session, a small group of supporters rallied in support at the building.

