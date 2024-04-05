Opposition MPs Draft the Bill on Russian Influence

The opposition party For Georgia and MP Teona Akubardia introduced a bill, “On Protection from the Influence of the Occupying Country – the Russian Federation,” to counter the draft law on foreign agents targeting CSOs and media, which the ruling Georgian Dream party re-submitted for review on April 3.

According to the draft seen by Civil.ge, the bill declares Russia, the countries that recognize the occupied Georgian territories as independent states, and the countries that do not support the resolutions on the de-occupation of Georgia in the UN General Assembly, the UN Security Council, and the Council of Europe Parliamentary session as “the forces of the occupying country.”

“This alternative bill… provides for criminal prosecution of all those organizations or individuals who represent the occupying power and try to change the foreign policy goals defined by the Constitution of Georgia in the interest of Russia or to interfere openly or covertly in the internal policy of the country,” MP Beka Liluashvili (For Georgia) said at the briefing on April 4.

MP Anri Okhanashvili (Georgian Dream) who Chairs the Legal Issues Committee responded that the initiators were “hypocrites” and that the bill was “not serious.”

Also Read: