Citizens protest foreign agents law; Apr. 30-May 1; Photo: Guram Muradov/Civil.ge
Majority Passes “Foreign Agents” Bill 83-23 in Second Reading

Civil.ge Send an email 01/05/2024 - 20:12
On May 1, the ruling majority passed the controversial Russian-style “Foreign Agents Law” in its second reading with 83 votes in favor and 23 against, despite strong opposition from international partners, opposition MPs and politicians, and ongoing massive public protests near the Parliament building.

Members of the parliamentary majority decided not to make speeches as the plenary session was to end in an hour. Only Anri Okhanashvili, a member of Georgian Dream, made a final speech.

Concurrently, more and more citizens gather near the Parliament, protesting the law. Heavy riot police are also mobilized near the Legislative.

