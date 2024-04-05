Seven Opposition Parties Condemn the Georgian Dream for Re-Tabling Foreign Agents Law

On April 4, seven opposition parties, including Ahali, Girchi-More Freedom, Droa, the United National Movement, Lelo for Georgia, the Republican Party, and the Strategy Aghmashenebeli, issued a joint statement condemning the reintroduction of the “foreign agents” law as a “betrayal of Georgia’s European path.”

On April 3, the parliamentary majority announced the reintroduction of the draft law on foreign agents, which was withdrawn under public pressure on March 7-9, 2023. According to the ruling GD, the content of the bill remains unchanged, but the words “foreign agent” have been replaced with “organization acting in the interests of a foreign power.”

The statement reads that by reintroducing the bill, the Georgian Dream yet again “breaks the promise given to the citizens of Georgia and our strategic partners, and it is a mockery of those young people who defended our historic choice one year ago, thus preserving the chance for our country to become a full-fledged member of the European Union.”

“Now, more than ever, at this historic moment, change must be a top priority for each of us. A change that will bring multi-party, democratic governance and guarantee Georgia’s return to the European family,” the opposition parties say in the statement. They argue the Georgian Dream’s only goal is to retain power and the property obtained “through corrupt, anti-state activities,” and say the ruling party “has become completely devoid of European values and principles.”

