FM Darchiashvili Visits Paraguay

The Foreign Minister of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, is on his first official visit to Paraguay. This is the first visit by a Georgian Foreign Minister to Paraguay since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2010. He has already met with his counterpart, Rubén Ramírez Lezcano. During his visit, he will also meet with President Santiago Peña.

Meeting with the counterpart

On April 3, the Foreign Ministers of Georgia and Paraguay held a meeting to discuss the “historic visit” of Minister Darchiashvili. Minister Darchiashvili emphasized the importance of developing relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries and underlined the common values that are essential for the development of friendly relations between Paraguay and Georgia.

During the meeting, the Ministers discussed the economic potential of both countries, with Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano emphasizing Paraguay’s readiness to develop economic cooperation with Georgia and to learn more about Georgia’s “successful experience” in tourism development, according to the Georgian MFA press release.

Minister Darchiashvili briefed his counterpart on ongoing developments in the region, security challenges, “as well as Georgia’s increased regional importance, which has been further enhanced by the granting of [EU] candidate status to Georgia”.

The parties discussed cooperation in various sectors, including culture and people-to-people relations. They praised the implementation of a visa-free travel regime in 2023, expecting it to boost visitor numbers. The Georgian Minister invited his Paraguayan counterpart to visit Georgia. The sides also acknowledged successful collaboration in international organizations. Additionally, the counterparts signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in diplomatic training, aiming to exchange programs and projects in this area.

Delighted to meet with my Paraguayan counterpart @rramirezlezcano. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between 🇬🇪 and 🇵🇾 in 2010, this is the first and historic visit of a Georgian FM to this beautiful country. I am sure it will very much contribute to the further… pic.twitter.com/VXMiiVSfgW — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) April 3, 2024

