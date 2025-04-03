New Ambassadors Appointed to Spain, Slovenia and the Holy See

On April 3, Georgia appointed new ambassadors to the Kingdom of Spain, the Republic of Slovenia and to the Holy See, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Aleksandre Chkuaseli has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Kingdom of Spain. Since 2003, he has held various roles at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. From 2021 until now, he served as Consul General of Georgia in Barcelona. Previously, he was Director of the Press and Information Department at the General Directorate of Information and Public Relations. From 2016 to 2021, he led the Division for Work with High-Ranking Delegations in the Department of Diplomatic Protocol.

Konstantine Surguladze was appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Slovenia. Since 1997 Surguladze has held a number of diplomatic posts over the years at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Most recently, from 2014 to 2018, he served as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Since 2018, he has been Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Italy, with accreditation to the Republics of San Marino and Malta, as well as to the UN international organizations based in Rome (FAO, IFAD, WFP). He also served as Georgia’s State Minister for Diaspora Affairs in 2012.

Davit Mekvabishvili has been appointed as Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See. He has held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and at the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of St. John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta in Georgia. He also served as Director of the AIP Cardinal Pio Lagi Foundation. Mekvabishvili has been awarded the Knight of the Order of Malta.

