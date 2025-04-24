New Ambassadors Appointed to Slovakia, Ireland and Malaysia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Georgia has appointed new ambassadors to Slovakia, Ireland, and Malaysia.

Konstantine Kvachakidze has been appointed as Georgia’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Slovak Republic. Kvachakidze has held various positions within the Foreign Ministry and in Georgian diplomatic missions abroad since 2000. He served as ambassador to Cyprus from 2024 and previously held the position of Deputy Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe. He has also served in Austria and was the senior adviser at the Permanent Mission of Georgia to the international organizations based in Vienna.

In Ireland, Sopio Katsarava will serve as Georgia’s new Ambassador. Katsarava, a former Georgian Dream MP, held office from 2016 to 2019 and was the foreign affairs committee chair. In 2019, she was among a group of MPs who left the ruling party after it failed to pass a constitutional amendment supporting a fully proportional electoral system for the 2020 elections. She later left her parliamentary mandate. She was however very soon appointed Ambassador to the United Kingdom and Georgia’s Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization. She held these positions from 2020 to October 2024. She has also held various roles at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Irakli Asashvili has been appointed the Ambassador to Malaysia. He has served as Chargé d’Affaires and envoy extraordinary and plenipotentiary at Georgia’s Embassy in Malaysia since June 2024. Asashvili served both in the Foreign Ministry and abroad in diplomatic missions.. From 2018 to 2023, he was Ambassador to Indonesia, and previously held the role of general consul in the Turkish cities of Trabzon and Istanbul.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)