FM Darchiashvili Visits Argentina

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, who began his official visit to Argentina on March 28, has already met with the Vice President of Argentina Victoria Villarruel, who also serves as the President of the Senate, and Foreign Minister Diana Mondino.

Meeting with the Vice President of Argentina, President of the Senate

During the meeting with the Vice President of Argentina Victoria Villarruel, who also serves as the President of the Senate, the parties discussed the “friendly and partnership relations”, which were first established between the two countries in 1919, during the First Democratic Republic of Georgia, reports the press release of the Georgian MFA.

Vice President Villarruel welcomed Minister Darchiashvili’s visit to the Latin American region. The parties noted the positive cooperation at the parliamentary level and expressed their willingness to further strengthen it. According to the press release, they also discussed current developments on the European continent, Georgia’s foreign policy and the democratic processes in Georgia.

During the meeting, the parties also emphasized Georgia’s increased regional role after obtaining the EU candidate status, “which makes active communication with the countries of different regions of the world even more necessary in order to strengthen Georgia’s international positions”. They also discussed the regional security environment, Argentina’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the potential for further development of cooperation between the two countries in various areas.

My official visit to Argentina started today. Held the first meeting with @VickyVillarruel, Vice-President, President of the Senate of 🇦🇷. We welcomed the high-level partnership between our countries and expressed readiness to develop 🇬🇪-🇦🇷 ties in bilateral and multilateral… pic.twitter.com/7gepKKOiPz — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) March 27, 2024

Meeting with the Foreign Minister of Argentina

In a meeting with his Argentine counterpart, Minister Darchiashvili stressed the importance of strengthening relations and increasing high-level exchanges with Argentina. They examined the European security landscape’s impact on the international agenda and Georgia’s heightened regional and global role as an EU candidate, particularly its significance in transit and energy route development.

The Ministers discussed enhancing trade and economic relations, highlighting Georgia’s promising trade and investment prospects, including its free trade agreements with the EU, China, and regional nations, and its growing role in the Black Sea’s economic and security landscape, according to the Georgian MFA’s press release. They also noted Georgia’s active engagement in Latin American and Caribbean cooperation forums and stressed the importance of maintaining this momentum going forward.

Ilia Darchiashvili expressed gratitude to his Argentine counterpart for unwavering support of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, “which is a crucial message for the wider region”. Nicolás Posse, Head of the Argentine Cabinet of Ministers, also attended the meeting.

During the session, “a historical exhibition” was held at the Argentine Foreign Ministry, showcasing the 1919 recognition of Georgia’s independence by Argentina’s President Hipólito Yrigoyen and the official correspondence between the two nations from 1918-1921. Additionally, an agreement was signed allowing diplomatic personnel’s family members to seek employment in their host country.

Many thanks to my Argentinian colleague Diana Elena Mondino for a warm welcome. 🇦🇷 was among the earliest nations to acknowledge the establishment of the 1st Democratic Republic of Georgia. We agreed to continue close cooperation to bring our friendly countries closer to each… pic.twitter.com/lv6n0Dz0Lc — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) March 27, 2024

