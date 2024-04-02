FM Darchiashvili Visits Brazil

On April 1, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili began his visit to Brazil. Minister Darchiashvili met with his counterpart, Mauro Vieira.

During the meeting with the Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, the parties emphasized the importance of Minister Darchiashvili’s visit, especially taking into account the ongoing global processes in the world and the regional roles of Georgia and Brazil, according to the press release of the Georgian MFA.

Minister Darchiashvili emphasized the importance of Georgia’s partnership with Brazil. The ministers discussed Georgia’s path to EU integration and the EU’s decision to grant Georgia the status of a candidate country, and the Brazilian Foreign Minister emphasized his country’s strong support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, the ministers discussed “active cooperation” between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries, as well as cooperation in various fields between the two states. During the meeting, the parties devoted much attention to economic cooperation, noting Georgia’s capabilities as a transit state between Europe and Asia and expressing their readiness to facilitate regular contacts between business circles and exchange of trade mission visits.

According to the press release, Georgia’s traditionally active cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries and Tbilisi’s official participation in various South American regional formats were noted by the counterparts. Georgia’s activity in the Association of Portuguese-speaking Countries, where Georgia is an associate observer, was also highlighted.

I'm excited to be visiting the wonderful country of Brazil, marking the first high-level visit between our countries in a decade!

Along with my colleague Mauro Vieira, I once again highlighted that 🇬🇪 considers 🇧🇷 as a significant partner and friend in the region and welcomed… pic.twitter.com/UgTp9eBZhF — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) April 1, 2024

