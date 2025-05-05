GD Proposes Tighter Rules for Diplomatic Service Amid Planned MFA Reorganization

The Georgian Dream government has introduced a bill in the rump parliament to amend the Law on Diplomatic Service, introducing a legal basis for early recall of diplomats from foreign posts for violating ethical standards or acting against the officially declared foreign policy directions of the GD government. The bill, prepared by the Foreign Ministry, comes just days after reports surfaced of a planned reorganization of the MFA, including opposition’s warnings of politically motivated dismissals targeting pro-EU diplomats.

According to the proposed amendments, Article 4 of the law – which outlines the principles of the diplomatic service – will be supplemented with a new principle requiring the “unwavering observance of general rules of ethics and conduct.”

Additionally, the amendments envision the establishment of “general rules of ethics and conduct” within the diplomatic service. These will be approved by the Ministry through an administrative legal act.

As outlined in the explanatory note, the bill introduces a norm that will provide the grounds for early termination of postings in diplomatic missions and consular establishments. Specifically, violation of the Ministry’s approved general rules of ethics and conduct “which may harm the country’s interests and/or image, or committing an act that contradicts the main directions of foreign policy defined by the Parliament of Georgia and the interests of the Ministry,” will constitute grounds for early recall of the person.

Under the proposed changes, diplomatic officials and administrative staff employed in the diplomatic service, like other public servants, will now undergo performance evaluations at least twice a year, instead of once, and the maximum rotation period for heads of mission and other personnel will be extended from six months to up to one year.

The explanatory notes of the bill argues that the amendments are needed because the existing legislation fails to address “current challenges” and no longer reflects the present institutional reality.

The bill’s timing might draw scrutiny. On May 1, just days before the amendments surfaced, reports emerged about a possible reorganization within Georgia’s Foreign Ministry. The Ministry is reportedly planning to dismantle the stand-alone Directorate General for European Integration.

Grigol Gegelia of the opposition coalition Strong Georgia claimed that on top of this approximately 250 people are going to be laid -off due to the reorganization. He also alleged that the targeted employees were among those who, in late 2024, signed a joint statement in support of Georgia’s European Union integration and criticized Georgian Dream’s decision to halt the EU accession process.

The MFA denied the allegations, stating that instead of abolishing the Directorate General for European Integration, it plans to create a new Political Directorate for European Affairs under which the the Departments of Europe and European Integration will merge. The Ministry did not comment on the alleged intended lay-offs of the Ministry staff. It said the reform aims to strengthen the relations with European countries.

