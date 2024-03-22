European Council Encourages Georgia to Advance on Priority Reforms

On March 21, the European Council adopted conclusions on Ukraine, security and defense, Middle East, enlargement and reforms, migration, preparedness and crisis response, and European Semester. Among other things, the European Council “takes note of Georgia’s ongoing efforts and encourages the country to advance on the outstanding priority reforms”

The European Council, the EU institution that defines the general political direction and priorities of the European Union, pledged “to continue to support Georgia in in strengthening its resilience and addressing the challenges it faces as a consequence of Russia’s actions to undermine Georgia’s territorial integrity as well as Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.”

In the conclusions, the European Council emphasizes the importance of advancing preparation work in parallel on both tracks- on the side of the EU and the potential member states as well, “to ensure that both future Member States and the EU are ready at the time of accession.” “The European Council will address internal reforms at an upcoming meeting with a view to adopting by summer 2024 conclusions on a roadmap for future work.”

As for the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the conclusions say “Russia must not prevail” and the European Council “is ever more steadfast” in its support for Ukraine, pledging to continue “providing Ukraine and its people all the necessary political, financial, economic, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support.” The European Council “invites allies and partners across the world to join in this endeavour.”

