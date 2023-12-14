BREAKING: Georgia Granted EU Candidate Status

The European Council has decided to grant EU candidate status to Georgia. The Council also decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership is reached, tweeted Charles Michel, the President of EU Council.

The decision is, writes Michel, “a clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent.”

