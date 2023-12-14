 Placeholder canvas
BREAKING: Georgia Granted EU Candidate Status

Nata Koridze Send an email 14/12/2023 - 21:39
The European Council has decided to grant EU candidate status to Georgia. The Council also decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova and will open negotiations with Bosnia and Herzegovina once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership is reached, tweeted Charles Michel, the President of EU Council.

The decision is, writes Michel, “a clear signal of hope for their people and for our continent.”

