EU Asylum Applications from Georgia Drop by 12% in 2023

In 2023, the number of Georgian citizens applying for asylum in EU states decreased by 12% compared to the previous year and reached 25 209 people, according to the data released by the European Union Agency for Asylum on February 28. Last year, Georgian citizens applied for asylum mainly in Germany (9194), France (7210) and Italy (3105).

Several factors may have contributed to the decline in applications. In 2023, Germany’s coalition government approved a bill to list Georgia as a safe country of origin, a move aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum applications and facilitating faster deportations for those who are rejected.

In general, there is a rather high percentage of rejections of asylum applications: EU countries rejected 96% of applicants after the initial application, with only 2% receiving refugee status and 2% subsidiary protection in 2023. At the same time, the readmission of Georgian citizens from Europe increased.

Also Read: