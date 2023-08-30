Germany Adds Georgia to List of Safe Countries of Origin

Germany’s coalition government approved a bill by Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to list Georgia and Moldova as safe countries of origin. The move is aimed at speeding up the processing of asylum applications and facilitating faster deportations for those who are rejected.

According to ministry data, 99.9% of applications from both countries were rejected in 2022 and the first half of 2023. Together they make up more than a tenth of all rejected applications. Some 8,865 Georgians and 5,218 Moldovans applied for asylum in Germany last year.

The ministry defines safe countries of origin as those where there is generally no fear of state prosecution and where the state protects its citizens.

However, refugee rights organization Pro Asyl has criticized the decision, citing concerns related to security threats posed by the occupation by Russia of territories within these countries, as well as issues surrounding rule of law, LGBTIQ+ rights, and press freedom, saying: “Georgia has passed laws against discrimination and hate crimes, but LGBT+ rights groups say there is a lack of adequate protection by law enforcement officials and homophobia remains widespread in the socially conservative South Caucasus nation”.

