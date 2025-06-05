The Daily Beat: 4 June

Reports have emerged indicating that the Foreign Ministry informed employees of the Information Center on NATO and the EU that the center will be “liquidated.” The Foreign Ministry confirmed these reports to Civil.ge, adding that the center, which has operated as a legal entity of public law (LEPL) under its jurisdiction since 2017, will be “merged” with the ministry as part of a “reorganization” process.

On June 3, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution reiterating the right of return of all displaced persons and refugees in Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, with 107 votes in favor, 9 against, and 49 abstentions. Syria, which had typically voted against the resolution, abstained this year after the fall of the Assad regime last December.

The Eurobarometer survey indicated a nine-point drop in trust in the EU in Georgia, with trust in government at 51%. This survey was conducted by GORBI, a Tbilisi-based polling organization that had previously carried out pre-election surveys and exit polls for the pro-Georgian Dream channel, Imedi TV. GORBI confirmed to Civil.ge that it conducted the poll in Georgia.

The European Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee adopted a report regarding political developments in Georgia in 2023-2024, with 55 votes in favor, 14 against, and four abstentions. The document calls for a reassessment of the EU’s policy toward Georgia and warns of “the conditional suspension” of economic cooperation and privileges under the EU-Georgia Association Agreement.

Georgia’s Prosecutor General, Giorgi Gabitashvili, who is currently sanctioned by the U.K., has been nominated to become the Chief Auditor following the departure of Tsotne Kavlashvili from the position. Kavlashvili has been reassigned as the Deputy Finance Minister under the ruling Georgian Dream government, a role he previously held from 2015 to 2022.