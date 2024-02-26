FM Darchiashvili Addresses 55th Session of UN Human Rights Council

On February 26, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili addressed the 55th session of the high-level segment of the UN Human Rights Council, highlighting the global human rights situation. The press release by the Georgian MFA notes that in his speech, Darchiashvili outlined Georgia’s efforts to protect human rights, noting the importance of the adoption of the National Strategy for the Protection of Human Rights for 2022-2030 and the Action Plan for 2024-2026.

Darchiashvili highlighted cases of human rights violations in the occupied regions of Georgia and stressed the need for international monitoring mechanisms in these areas. The Minister stressed the crucial role of international support both in protecting human rights in Abkhazia and the Tskhinvali region and in promoting peaceful conflict resolution. Darchiashvili urged the international community to hold Russia firmly to its commitments, including the 2008 ceasefire agreement.

The Minister also noted the importance of the “Cooperation with Georgia” resolution at the UN Human Rights Council and expressed hope that the resolution will continue to receive strong support.

Amid regional challenges, Darchiashvili reiterated Georgia’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He emphasized the critical importance of fully utilizing the mandate of the UN Human Rights Council in addressing global issues and reaffirmed Georgia’s commitment as a member to contribute to this effort.

