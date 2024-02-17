Foreign Minister Darchiashvili Meets Hungarian Counterpart

On February 16, Georgia’s Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili, met with his Hungarian counterpart, Péter Szijjártó, during his visit to Budapest, Hungary. They discussed Hungary’s upcoming presidency priorities in the Council of the EU.

The sides welcomed the strong partnership between their countries, emphasizing its “dynamic development” across political and sectoral domains. The meeting addressed Georgia’s progress towards EU membership, focusing on the implementation of Georgia’s nine conditions.

During the meeting, Minister Szijjártó reaffirmed Hungary’s strong support for Georgia’s EU accession and offered practical assistance. Both Ministers highlighted cooperation in connectivity and the significance of a forthcoming green energy memorandum. Sectoral cooperation, notably in trade and economy, was discussed, alongside regional developments and upcoming high-level visits.

