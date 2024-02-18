FM Darchiashvili’s Meetings at Munich Security Conference

On February 17 and 18, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili attended the Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024, where he held a number of meetings. He met in particular with the OSCE Chairman Ian Borg; Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani; the President and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy Damon Wilson; the U.S. European Commander/SACEUR Christopher G. Cavoli; the French Minister for European and Foreign Affairs, Stéphane Séjourné; the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O’Brien; the State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Sussanne Baumann; and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Scott Nathan.

Meeting with OSCE Chairman

On February 17, FM Darchiashvili met with the Chairman of the OSCE and the Minister of Foreign, European, and Trade Affairs of Malta, Ian Borg.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the priorities and challenges of the Maltese OSCE Chairmanship, as well as the situation in the occupied regions of Georgia. FM Darchiashvili thanked his counterpart for keeping Georgia as a prominent issue on the OSCE agenda at the highest level.

Discussions focused on Georgia’s European integration process. The Maltese side expressed its firm support for Georgia’s foreign policy aspirations. Plans for the OSCE Chairman’s future visit to Georgia were also discussed.

“Pleased to meet my counterpart from Malta, Minister Ian Borg. Exchanged views on Georgian-Maltese bilateral and multilateral relations. We value your strong support towards Georgia’s EU accession process,” – FM Darchiashvili tweeted.

Meeting with Albanian FM

On February 17, Foreign Minister Darchiashvili also met with Igli Hasani, Minister of European and Foreign Affairs of Albania.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted Georgia’s progress in the European integration process and underlined the European Council’s decision to grant Georgia the status of an EU candidate country. They also underlined the importance of strengthening the cooperation on the way to the EU membership and the value of exchanging the mutual experiences of the two countries.

The sides focused on intensifying political dialogue and facilitating high-level visits between the countries. They also stressed the importance of strengthening economic and tourism ties. Darchiashvili thanked his counterpart for supporting Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He invited Minister Hasani to visit Georgia.

During the meeting, cooperation between Georgia and Albania in international organizations was also discussed.

“As Georgia and Albania are united in their quest for the EU membership, sharing of experience on this path takes on an increasingly great value,” – FM Darchiashvili tweeted.

Meeting with President and CEO of National Endowment for Democracy

On February 17, Darchiashvili met with Damon Wilson, the President and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), a foundation that promotes freedom around the world.

Discussions covered various issues, including Georgia’s progress towards the EU and the country’s growing regional importance in this regard. The sides discussed the prospects for future cooperation.

“Fruitful meeting with NED President Damon M. Wilson on the margins of MSC 2024. Underlined fruitful cooperation between Georgia and NED. Discussed key issues of Georgian-U.S. strategic partnership. Highlighted Georgia’s progress on EU integration path. Expressed readiness to further strengthen our relations,” – FM Darchiashvili tweeted.

Meeting with U.S European Commander/SACEUR

Darchiashvili also met with the Commander of the U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), General Christopher G. Cavoli.

Discussions focused on key aspects of the established strategic relations between Georgia and the U.S. The meeting also underscored the strong U.S. strong political and practical support for Georgia.

The sides discussed the security landscape in the region and the situation in Georgia’s occupied territories. They also acknowledged the growing importance of the Black Sea region, including security and economic issues.

The meeting also underscored that the U.S. remains steadfast in its support for Georgia’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and foreign policy objectives.

“Within the scope of MSC 2024 met with the Commander of the U.S. European Command, General Christopher Cavoli, underlined US’ contribution to strengthen Georgia’s security resilience. We highly value the strategic partnership between Georgia and the U.S. and are grateful for your steadfast support,” – Darchiashvili tweeted.

Meeting with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France

FM Darchiashvili held a meeting with the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Stéphane Séjourné. The Georgian Minister congratulated his counterpart on his recent appointment and expressed readiness for closer cooperation with him.

According to the Georgian MFA, the discussions focused on Georgia’s progress on its way to the EU. Underlining Georgia’s progress in implementing the EC recommendations, FM Darchiashvili thanked his counterpart for France’s support and expressed hope that France, as a prominent EU member, will continue to strengthen its support for Georgia on its way to EU accession.

The sides underlined the strong ties between the two countries and stressed the importance of the “Dimitri Amilakhvari Georgian-French Dialogue”: – a format for strengthening bilateral relations between France and Georgia. They also highlighted the trend of high-level visits between the two countries and expressed the hope that they will continue in the future.

“Good opportunity to meet with my French colleague Stéphane Séjourné. Fruitful cooperation in various fields and prospects for its further development were the core topics of discussion. Focused on Georgia’s historic achievement on the EU accession path, which is a clear recognition of the very intensive work done by Georgia. We count on France’s staunch support towards Georgia’s European integration,” – Darchiashvili tweeted.

“I reaffirmed to my Georgian counterpart Ilia Dartchiachvili France’s support for Georgia on its European journey. We also discussed the strategic relations between our countries,” – tweeted the French Minister.

"À mon homologue géorgien Ilia Dartchiachvili, j'ai rappelé que la France était aux côtés de la Géorgie dans son chemin européen.

Meeting with U.S Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs

On February 17, FM Darchiashvili met with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien.

The parties discussed issues of strategic partnership between the two countries. They also exchanged views on regional security and the current situation in the occupied regions of Georgia and discussed the policy of peaceful conflict resolution and the role of international partners in this process.

According to the Georgian MFA, the sides also discussed sectoral cooperation between the United States and Georgia, including the implementation of international commitments. In this regard, they noted Mr. O’Brien’s successful visit to Georgia last year.

“Insightful meeting with Assistant Secretary of State on the margins of MSC 2024. Focused on Georgia-U.S. robust strategic partnership and exchanged views on the importance of further enhancing ties between our nations. We deeply value the unwavering support of the U.S. to Georgia’s foreign policy priorities,” – FM Darchiashvili tweeted.

Meeting with Secretary of State at Federal Foreign Office of Germany

On February 18, FM Darchiashvili met with the State Secretary of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany, Susanne Baumann.

The Georgian MFA press release states that the meeting focused on Georgia’s EU integration process. Darchiashvili thanked Baumann for Germany’s firm support for Georgia’s European aspirations, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and stressed the need for further support from partners, including Germany.

The parties noted the high dynamics and close partnership in the bilateral relations, they positively assessed the multidimensional cooperation between the two countries and also noted the importance of high-level visits between Georgia and Germany.

“Delighted to meet German State Minister Susanne Baumann on the margins of MSC 2024. Had an interesting exchange of views regarding a series of important themes of Georgia’s and German’s bilateral agenda. Spoke about Georgia’s European integration and its progress on this path, especially accentuated the importance of the historic decision to grant Georgia the EU candidate status. Germany’s vocal support on the way towards EU membership is very much appreciated,” – Darchiashvili tweeted.

Meeting with Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)

On February 18, FM Darchiashvili held another meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), Scott Nathan.

The discussions focused on the priority directions of the strategic partnership between Georgia and the U.S., as well as the prospects for future cooperation, including in the direction of strengthening economic cooperation and attracting investment. They also noted the significant potential of the DFC to strengthen ties between the trade and financial sectors.

The sides focused on the growing economic potential of the Black Sea region and the need to deepen cooperation in this direction.

“On the margins of MSC 2024 met with U.S. International Development Finance Corporation CEO Scott Nathan. Discussed the dynamics of strategic partnership between Georgia and the U.S. and focused on the opportunities to strengthen economic ties between Georgia and the U.S.” – Darchiashvili tweeted.

