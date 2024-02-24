Ukraine Asks Georgian Government to Send Engineering Equipment

On February 23, the Ukrainian Charge D’affaires, Oleksandr Shulha, reported that the Ukrainian side has asked the Georgian government to send engineering equipment. According to Shulha, the Georgian side has not yet made a decision to provide the assistance. The leader of the parliamentary majority, Mamuka Mdinaradze, expressed concern about the Ukrainian request, claiming that it raises suspicions of “hidden purposes.”

Speaking to journalists at the panel discussion dedicated to the two-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, organized by the Georgian Foundation for Strategic and International Studies, the Ukrainian Charge D’Affaires explained that the Ukrainian government sends letters to numerous countries asking for various types of assistance, and each country decides how it can help. From Georgia, Ukraine has received various types of humanitarian aid in 2022-2023, including medicine, 500 generators and other aid.

Oleksandr Shulha noted that Ukraine has now asked for help in providing engineering equipment, which is needed because in conditions where Ukraine’s infrastructure is constantly being bombed, it is necessary to clean up the ruins. But Mamuka Mdinaradze said he doubts this explanation.

“I hope that this is not the basis for starting a new negative, speculative campaign and hope this has no other goals. If the whole civilized world stands [on Ukraine’s side], including countries like the United States, Germany, France, Britain and other European countries, and they help with various equipment, the request for equipment from Georgia raises the suspicion of some other goals, that it may be the beginning of some campaign,” – Mdinaradze stated.

Speaking to journalists, Oleksandr Shulha assessed relations between Georgia and Ukraine, noting that diplomatic relations between the two countries are at a “low” level. He noted that Ukraine could not remain indifferent to the strengthening of Russia’s economic influence in Georgia, the influx of tourists, the expansion of trade and the restoration of air links. However, he stressed that Ukraine has never interfered in Georgia’s internal affairs, although it has clearly expressed its concerns about these issues.

Representatives of the ruling Georgian Dream party have repeatedly accused Western, particularly Ukrainian, politicians of making statements urging Georgia to open a “second front“. The “second front” narrative has been used for the past two years to justify Georgia’s restriction to join international sanctions. The narrative that there is a Western campaign aimed at “dragging Georgia into war” has been echoed by the de facto leaders of the occupied territories as well.

