25 Generators Sent By Georgian Gov’t Arrive in Ukraine

The Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia reported on January 6 that 25 high-power generators donated by Georgia to Ukraine have been delivered.

According to the Ministry, the generators will be distributed throughout the Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Mykolayiv regions, as well as the capital Kyiv, with the assistance of the Georgian Embassy in Ukraine.

The Georgian State Electrosystem (GSE) purchased the generators for GEL 1.5 million (around USD 560 000). According to the Economy Ministry, these generators will allow hospitals, catering establishments, and other critical purpose facilities to operate in an emergency mode.

“The mentioned generators are part of the Georgian government’s assistance to the Ukrainian people,” the Ministry of Economy said in a statement.

The Georgian Government sent the generators to Ukraine on December 29. Before that, Andrii Kasianov, Ukraine’s Charge d’affaires to Georgia, stated on December 6 that Ukraine had requested generators from the Georgian side one month prior but had not received a response.

338 power generators crowdfunded by civic activists as part of the campaign “Share the Light” arrived in Ukraine earlier on December 27.

Ukraine is experiencing natural gas, electricity, and water supply shortages as a result of Russian airstrikes. Ukrainian authorities have repeatedly urged citizens to stock up on food, water, and warm clothing in preparation for the harsh winter. They also requested assistance with generators from the rest of the world.

