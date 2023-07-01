Ukraine Sanctions “Georgian Airways”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on July 1 adding additional companies and individuals to the sanctions list. Among them is the flagship carrier “Georgian Airways,” which recently resumed direct flights to Russia. Tamaz Gaiashvili, who chairs the company’s board, is also on the list.

In May, it was announced that “Georgian Airways” planned to initiate transit flights for Russians heading to Europe. According to Gaiaashvili, Russian citizens would have the opportunity to travel to Milan, Paris, Vienna, Larnaca, and Thessaloniki starting from June 15.

