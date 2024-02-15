Foreign Minister Visits Turkey

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili is on an official visit to Turkey. He has already met with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on February 15. Another meeting with the Speaker of the Parliament of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmuş, is scheduled within the framework of the visit.

Meeting with the Turkish Counterpart

During the meeting between Darchiashvili and Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan, the sides discussed various aspects of the strategic partnership between Georgia and Turkey. They reviewed the “positive dynamics” of cooperation in trade, business, energy, transportation and culture.

The Ministers spoke about transit and energy projects between Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and the development of the Middle Corridor. Both sides emphasized the importance of high-level visits and of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council between Georgia and Turkey.

They also discussed regional security challenges, with Turkey reaffirming its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Ministers emphasized the role of Georgia and Turkey in promoting regional peace.

Lastly, they mentioned the upcoming tripartite ministerial meeting with participation of Georgia, Turkey and Azerbaijan, and exchanged views on international issues and plans to deepen cooperation within international organizations.

Within my official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, had a very good meeting with my Turkish colleague @HakanFidan. We had an insightful discussion on the core themes of 🇬🇪🇹🇷 bilateral agenda, with the focus on the prospects for the further development of our strategic… pic.twitter.com/NQH2164qfs — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) February 15, 2024

More to Follow…

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)