USAID’s Assistant to the Administrator Visits Georgia

In the framework of her visit to Georgia, USAID’s Assistant to the Administrator (AtA) of the Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance (DRG), Shannon N. Green, has conducted meetings with the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the Central Election Commission (CEC), and the elections-focused civil society organizations.

On February 12, the USAID official, together with the U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Robin Dunnigan, met with the Speaker of Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, “to discuss the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership and reiterate U.S. support to Georgia’s efforts to ensure free and fair parliamentary elections in October” this year.

According to the USAID in Georgia, AtA Green congratulated Speaker Papuashvili on Georgia’s EU candidacy, and “expressed our commitment to continue partnering with Georgia to strengthen the country’s security, democracy, prosperity, and Euro-Atlantic integration.”

According to Speaker Papuashvili, he had a “friendly exchange” with AtA Green on Georgia-USAID cooperation, the implementation of the EU-defined 9 steps for Georgia, and the future areas for multi-dimensional partnership of the parties. “[I am] grateful for strong support of USAID for Georgia’s cause,” Speaker Papuashvili tweeted.

On February 13, AtA Green met with Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Giorgi Kalandarishvili and his deputy Giorgi Sharabidze. “Giorgi Kalandarishvili provided comprehensive insights into the preparations for the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26, 2024…” the CEC reported.

“Today’s meeting once again underscored that the US has always been a supporter of our electoral processes and the institution, and will remain so,” Kalandarishvili said following the meeting, adding: “We will, certainly, maintain close cooperation with them and ensure the timely and regular provision of information to our international partners regarding ongoing election matters.”

AtA Green also met with the elections-focused civil society representatives “to discuss USAID’s support for short and long-term election observation,” USAID in Georgia reported on February 13. “Georgia’s civil society plays a crucial role in strengthening the country’s democracy, including voter education and election monitoring.”

USAID has recently been facing criticism from the Georgian authorities and Speaker Papuashvili dissatisifed with some of the USAID projects involving civil society. In October 2023, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) alleged that USAID-funded trainers were involved in fomenting unrest in Georgia. Later that month, Speaker Papuashvili doubled down on accusations by stating that some of USAID’s programs encourage “extremism” and “polarization.” In January 2024, Speaker Papuashvili again criticized USAID for supporting the Tolerance Center at the Public Defender’s Office.

