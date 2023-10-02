Security Service Says USAID-funded Trainers were Plotting to Foment Unrest in Georgia

In a statement released today, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSSG) said three Serbian trainers, who were brought to Georgia to participate in a program funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), were actively recruiting activists with the intent of orchestrating the violent overthrow of Georgia’s lawfully elected government. SSSG said these trainers are affiliated with CANVAS – Center for Applied Non-Violent Actions and Strategies.

SSSG stated that on September 25, 2023, Serbian citizens Siniša Šikman, Jelena Stojšić, and Slobodan Djinovic arrived in Georgia at the invitation of the East-West Management Institute, which the USAID funds.

“These individuals are connected to the revolutionary events that unfolded in Georgia in 2003. Over the years, they have also been associated with similar developments in Serbia, Ukraine, and various other countries. They have been actively teaching the methods of igniting protest and the tactics of holding violent rallies. They function as key figures within the organization CANVAS, and both Siniša Šikman and Slobodan Djinovic are former members of the organization Otpor in Serbia, which was akin to Georgia’s “Kmara [enough].”

The SSSG has reiterated its earlier claim that CANVAS is actively preparing youth groups for an impending “revolutionary scenario,” allegedly scheduled to unfold from October through December. The SSSG claimed that these organizations possess practical experience in participating in foreign revolutionary processes and imparting knowledge on the orchestration of violent protests.

“The declared purpose for the mentioned persons’ arrival in Georgia was to hold trainings on “strategic nonviolent struggle” for the groups of people working in the field of culture. However, the investigation established that this was not the only purpose of their arrival in Georgia. Specifically, the real purpose of their visit was to establish communication with and conduct training for those young people and influential NGOs, which should become the core of destructive and unlawful actions planned in Georgia in October-December of this year,” the SSSG said, adding that during September 26-29, the Serbian trainers were actively recruiting what is described as “one of the larger groups” at Hotel IBIS in Tbilisi, with the intention that this group will assume the pivotal role “in the efforts to topple the government.”

The SSSG claimed that the activists underwent training on methods to counter specific target groups: the government, the Orthodox Church, the State Security Service, and other agencies, adding that the instructions were also provided on the techniques of creating picket lines, orchestrating artificial traffic congestions on roadways, and erecting tents in front of administrative buildings.

According to the SSSG, the activists also received guidance on generating tension within the law enforcement representatives and responding to their legal demands “violently.”

“The trainees were readied for the anticipated arrests and received training in resisting such circumstances. They were also instructed on issues about financing the participants of the rally, insurrecting the Parliament building, disrupting the broadcasting stations, seizing power, and undermining the legally elected government of Georgia. Several dramatic examples of revolutionary processes that had previously taken place in Serbia were examined as part of a comparative analysis,” the SSSG statement reads.

The SSSG spokesperson said that on September 29, 2023, the three Serbian trainers were questioned by investigators with legal representation and translators present. “During the interrogation, they tried to disguise the true purpose of their presence in Georgia in an attempt to evade anticipated criminal charges. It’s noteworthy that their statements diverge from the evidence gathered during the investigation, and certain details are even contradictory,” the security spokesperson said.

The SSSG disclosed that on September 30, Siniša Šikman, Jelena Stojsic, and Slobodan Djinovic left Georgia for Belgrade. Simultaneously, the agency released footage that it contends serves as incriminating evidence against the aforementioned Serbian individuals. According to the SSSG, the investigation is in progress.

USAID Response

USAID-Georgia released an official commentary, stating:

“USAID partners with a range of organizations as part of our support for civil society in Georgia. USAID has engaged CANVAS for more than two years to train people on how to speak up for the issues that matter to their families and communities. Currently, we are partnering with CANVAS to help people working in the arts and cultural sector advocate for the independence of Georgia’s arts and culture institutions. USAID’s partnership with civil society organizations is part of our broader effort to help Georgian citizens from all walks of life advocate for the issues that they care about.”

CANVAS Georgia Response

In its statement, CANVAS Georgia says Georgian officials have been targeting its director after the “Russian Law” protests in March, arguing that the SSSG’s statement on September 18 regarding CANVAS’ involvement in “plotting destabilization” is a “threat campaign.” The organization says its Serbian representatives left Georgia without a statement because they were bound by nondisclosure rule.

The organization considers the recent SSSG accusations a “pressure,” urging “international human rights organization, supporters of democracy and human rights in Georgia to take notice of the above developments and communicate this with Georgia’s relevant public and private institutions.”

What training course is SSSG referring to?

The training that caught SSSG’s attention was open for applicants on the web page of the Civil Society Engagement Program implemented by the East-West Management Institute on August 18, and the training was supposed to take place on September 26-29. The announcement said it was open “for civic activists and initiative groups in the field of arts and culture” who would “learn about nonviolent methods of civic activism, self-organization, and mobilization of supporters.” It also said the “practical assignments, including drafting action plans for their own campaigns” and “consultation and mentorship from experts to successfully implement their initiatives” were planned.

