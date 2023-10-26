USAID Official: Claims of “Supporting Revolution” are “Patently False”

On October 26, Ambassador Erin Elizabeth McKee, USAID Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia, refuted allegations by the ruling Georgian Dream party that USAID is “funding extremists” in Georgia through Georgian NGO projects.

“First and foremost, USAID works with a variety of civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations to help strengthen and improve the democratic process,” Ambassador McKee stated, saying that the objective of their work with civil society is “to ensure that every citizen’s voice is heard, [which] is fundamental to a thriving democracy.” She stressed, “Any claims that the United States through USAID is supporting revolution are patently false and, frankly, disinformation.”

“It’s unfortunate that this was the reaction [to USAID activities by the ruling party], and we support every organization that represents the Georgian people to protect their rights to participate in their democracy regardless of the outcome. Our focus is to protect and preserve the democratic process and ensure that a free and fair election is the outcome and that the outcome is unassailable regardless of who wins,” – concluded the Ambassador.

