USAID Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia Arrives in Georgia

According to the U.S. Embassy in Georgia, Ambassador Erin Elizabeth McKee, USAID Assistant Administrator for Europe and Eurasia, has arrived in Georgia following her visit to Armenia. During her stay, Assistant Administrator McKee will head the U.S. delegation at the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, “advancing the U.S. partnership with Georgia as it solidifies itself as a key Euro-Atlantic trade, transport, logistics, and energy hub.”

Assistant Administrator McKee will meet with Georgian Government officials “to reaffirm USAID’s three-decade-long strategic partnership with Georgia.” She will launch USAID’s new Educating the Future Program, a joint initiative with Georgia’s Ministry of Education and Science to enhance teacher training.

Assistant Administrator McKee will also meet with civil society leaders, journalists, educators, and business community members.

This is her second visit to Georgia, following her previous trip in November 2022.

USAID official’s visit comes as the “Georgian Dream” officials doubled down on their criticism of U.S.-backed programs, accusing them of fomenting unrest. The Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, said recently that some USAID programs encourage “extremism” and “polarization.”

