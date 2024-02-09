EU Military Committee Chair Visits Georgia

The Chairman of the EU Military Committee, General Robert Brieger, is on a two-day visit to Georgia.

On February 9, General Brieger met with the Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces Giorgi Matiashvili. According to the Georgian Ministry of Defence, during the meeting, the parties discussed the military partnership with the EU and the future plans. Matiashvili thanked Brieger “for the support of the Georgian Defense Forces in the process of deepening cooperation with the EU,” – reads the press release of the Defense Ministry. Matiashvili “reaffirmed commitment to the reforms and values on which the Georgian-EU military partnership is based”.

According to the official press release, the parties “focused on the growing dynamics of the EU-Georgia partnership in the framework of the Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) and briefed on the mechanisms aimed at strengthening the country’s defense capacities and capabilities.”

During the visit, General Brieger visited the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center (JTEC), where he discussed partnership plans with the Center’s leadership. He also paid tribute at the memorial of the fallen Georgian soldiers military.

“Clear briefing by the Chief of the Georgian Defence Forces Major General Giorgi Matiashvili about the security environment of the wider Black Sea Region,” General Brieger tweeted.

General Brieger will meet with the Defense and Security Committee of the Parliament. He will also visit the occupation line.

