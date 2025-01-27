EU FAC Suspends Visa Liberalization for Georgian Diplomatic Passport Holders

The Foreign Affairs Council meeting on January 27 discussed the developments in Georgia and decided to suspend visa liberalization for holders of Georgian diplomatic and service passports. The decision will enter into force in the coming days.

The decision did not require unanimity and only 15 countries votes were sufficient for it to be adopted. Hungary and Slovakia voted against the decision. The visa facilitation agreement will be suspended for the following categories:

members of Georgia’s official delegations who participate in official meetings and other events held in the territory of an EU country by intergovernmental organizations;

members of Georgia’s national and regional Governments and Parliaments, Georgia’s Constitutional Court and Supreme Court;

holders of diplomatic passports

Ahead of the meeting, the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that in addition to the Council’s discussions on the suspension of the EU-Georgia visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic and service passports, the bloc’s direct financial assistance to the GD government would be redirected from the government to Georgian civil society and media.

The European Council press release said that “the decision is a reaction to the adoption last year by Georgia of a ‘Law on transparency of foreign influence’ and a legislative package on ‘family values and protection of minors,” adding that the EU considers these legislations undermining the fundamental rights of the Georgian people, including the freedom of association and expression, the right to privacy, the right to participate in public affairs, and increases stigmatization and discrimination.

The statement also noted that the proposal is also “a response to violent repression by the Georgian authorities against peaceful protesters, politicians and independent media, which started after the government announced on 28 November 2024 to no longer pursue the opening of negotiations with the EU until 2028.”

The press release noted that: “Once the partial suspension enters into force – and because Georgian citizens are exempted from the visa requirement – member states can decide to adopt national measures to apply the visa requirement for holders of diplomatic, service/official passports and special passports.”

Commenting on the decision, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said: “Today we are taking the decision to suspend the visa-free regime for diplomats and officials of the Georgian government, whom we once again urge to stop the repression against demonstrators, journalists and representatives of civil society organizations.” He added: “The Georgian people have consistently and relentlessly expressed their European aspirations for democracy and freedom. These aspirations must be heard”.

