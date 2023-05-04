EU Adopts €30 Million Assistance for Georgia’s Defense Sector Enhancement

The Council of the European Union has announced the adoption of a €30 million assistance measure for Georgia under the European Peace Facility (EPF). This measure is aimed at providing support to the Georgian Defence Forces in enhancing their national security, stability, and resilience within the defense sector. Moldova will receive the €40 million worth of EU assistance as well,

The approved funding will cover a period of 36 months and will be allocated towards non-lethal equipment, supplies, and services for the units of the Georgian Defence Forces. This includes crucial areas such as engineering, command and control, medical, logistics, and cyber-defense equipment. Additionally, technical training will be provided based on specific requests from Georgia.

“In a challenging geopolitical context and in line with their European aspirations, we are helping to strengthen their defense sectors and enhance their ability to participate in EU military missions and operations,”- stated Josep Borrell, the High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

The adoption of this assistance measure follows a request made by Georgia on February 8, 2023. It complements two previous assistance packages: €20 million approved in December 2022 and €12.75 million approved in December 2021.

