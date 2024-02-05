Doctors’ Team Under PD: Saakashvili’s Health Improving, Neurological Condition Unchanged
The group of doctors under the ombudsman of Georgia issued a conclusion on the state of health of the third President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, saying that Saakashvili’s health shows positive dynamics somatically, but cognitive impairment is still a problem. The doctors based their conclusion on the visit to the Vivamedi clinic on January 25.
The doctors note that Saakaashvili has gained some weight and his orthostatic tests are negative, which is an improvement, but the patient still has muscle hypotrophy, neuropathy, anxiety, and depression. According to the group of doctors, the patient needs close medical supervision and psychological intervention.
According to the doctors, the current positive dynamics is due to the supervision and treatment by “highly professional doctors in a multi-professional clinic”. However, all psychoneurological pathologies are still of the same quality.
Therefore, the medical team believes that “the patient’s condition does not yet allow for a solid positive prognosis.” The doctors note that the next visit will be conducted “as needed”.
