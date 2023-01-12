Georgian, Armenian PMs Meet in Yerevan

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with his Armenian counterpart, Nikol Pashinyan as part of his working visit to Armenia on January 12 to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

The Georgian Government Administration reported that the PMs stressed the role of the intergovernmental economic commission as “an important platform for strengthening the ties between our countries.” According to the same report, the commission is chaired by the Prime Ministers that “demonstrates a high level of political dialogue” between the two countries.

The Georgian and Armenian PMs also focused on the security environment and challenges facing the region and the world with PM Garibashvili reiterating “readiness to mediate between the neighboring countries to ensure peace and stability in the region.”

Later today, the Government of Georgia also reported that the countries are further simplifying the visa-free regime, allowing citizens to cross the Georgia-Armenia border with biometric ID cards.

In Yerevan, PM Garibashvili is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Levan Davitashvili; Foreign Minister, Ilia Darchiashvili; Minister of Regional Development and Infrastructure, Irakli Karseladze and Head of the Government Administration, Revaz Javelidze.

