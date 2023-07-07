Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinian Visits Georgia

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinian has arrived in Georgia on a working visit. He met today with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. This was followed by an extended meeting between the Georgian and Armenian delegations.

According to a press release from the Government of Georgia, during the meeting of the two Prime Ministers they discussed the partnership between the two countries in the economic, political and cultural spheres. They also discussed the regional and global security environment and challenges.

The Georgian Prime Minister noted Georgia’s commitment to further support the peaceful development of the region within the framework of the Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative.

He also underscored strong historical and cultural ties that bind the two nations. It was noted during the meeting Armenia and Georgia aim to engage in a High Level Dialogue on strategic issues, which will provide an additional impetus to the successful cooperation and contribute to regional peace and stability.

According to the Georgian Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting focused on trade and economic issues, with the Prime Ministers expressing their readiness to take economic cooperation between the two countries to a new level, and underlined the role of the intergovernmental economic commission of the neighboring countries as an important platform for strengthening the ties between Georgia and the Republic of Armenia.

At the extended meeting which was attended by the members of the Cabinets of the two Prime Ministers the participating parties reviewed new directions of cooperation in the economic sphere, the official press release of the Georgian government said.

