Georgia and Saudi Arabia Establish Intergovernmental Coordination Council

On January 24, Georgia and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on the establishment of an Intergovernmental Coordination Council, during the visit of Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili to Saudi Arabia. The decision was made during a meeting between Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the Crown Prince/Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

According to the agreement, the Council will hold regular meetings. In addition, the mentioned document envisages the creation of working groups, which will hold meetings and consultations on issues of common interest. The press release of the Foreign Ministry of Georgia notes that the document “will contribute to the deepening of political and economic cooperation between the two countries and will bring the existing relations between the two countries to a qualitatively new stage”.

It was a pleasure meeting my colleague @FaisalbinFarhan during my first official visit to Saudi Arabia. As there is a high potential for expanding friendly and positive cooperation agenda between our countries, we signed the Agreement Regarding the Establishment of the… pic.twitter.com/4S5KV1qb5C — Ilia Darchiashvili (@iliadarch) January 24, 2024

According to the MFA, during the ministerial meeting, the parties also emphasized the strong partnership and friendship between the two nations, with a focus on deepening ties in trade, economy, tourism and cultural exchanges. Minister Darchiashvili briefed his counterpart on Georgia’s economic potential. The counterparts also reviewed the current regional situation and challenges.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)