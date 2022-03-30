Saudi Economy Minister Meets Georgian PM

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, met today with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi.

The two officials primarily talked about economic relations, Russia’s war against Ukraine and its impact on the security in Ukraine on Eastern Europe, the Georgian PM’s press service said.

The Saudi Minister and PM Garibashvili also touched upon enhancing economic ties, including by creating a Georgian-Saudi joint economic committee.

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)