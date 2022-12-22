PM Visits Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili met with the with the Crown Prince/Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in the framework of the Georgian delegation’s visit to the country on December 21-22.

Government Administration of Georgia reported that “the parties reviewed the positive dynamic of cooperation between the two countries and discussed prospects of deeper economic cooperation,” and the “emphasis was placed on the growing role and importance of Georgia as a transit hub connecting Asia and Europe and a transport corridor with formidable potential.”

Grateful to HRH Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince & PM of 🇸🇦 for the warm welcome & productive talks in the frames of my visit to 🇸🇦. Discussed current regional & global challenges & the possibility of expanding 🇬🇪 – 🇸🇦 partnership in areas of our common interest. pic.twitter.com/74C1Pb4lDI — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) December 22, 2022

According to the Georgian government, the sides also discussed the prospects of deepening cooperation in the fields of tourism and investments. “According to the Prime Minister, the Government of Georgia welcomes the entry of more investors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia into Georgia,” Government added.

The Press Service of the Government Administration of Georgia released a joint statement at the conclusion of the visit of the Georgian Prime Minister to the Kingdom. The statement, among other things, says “regarding the Ukrainian-Russian crisis, both sides stressed the importance of settling disputes by peaceful means, and exerting all possible efforts to reduce escalation in a way that contributes to restoring security and stability, and limits the negative repercussions of this crisis.”

According to the statement, the Georgian side also expresses its appreciation of the Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

