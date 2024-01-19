PM Garibashvili Talks Middle Corridor, Relations with China and Infrastructure Projects on Davos Panel

On 18 January, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili spoke at a panel discussion entitled “New Dawn of Eurasia?” at the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Switzerland. He devoted a large portion of his speech singing his own (and his government’s) praise for the country’s economic growth since Georgian Dream came to power. His address also focused on the development of key infrastructure for the Middle Corridor project, the upgrading of Georgia’s relations with China and the situation in the region.

Sino-Georgian relations

In 2023, Georgia established a strategic partnership with China, a move often criticized inside the country and met with weariness Georgia’s ng-time strategic partners, with whom the relations have been strained recently as it is. Nevertheless, as the Prime Minister commented to journalists after the panel: “all European countries, the European Union as a whole, are interested in deepening economic and trade relations with China, so it is in our interest to think about the interests of our nation as well”.

During the panel discussion, Garibashvili stressed the importance of China’s interest in the development of the Middle Corridor. He noted: “I had a very successful trip to China last year. I met with President Xi Jinping and we decided to raise our partnership to a strategic level… The [Chinese] President expressed interest in the Middle Corridor, and I think that will give more impetus and energy to the development of this idea”.

Additionally, speaking to journalists, the Prime Minister noted that at the dinner event titled “Building Tomorrow’s Europe” held the day before the panel, the participating economists and experts assessed the economic situation in the world and predicted a 3% growth of the world economy in 2024. “Of course, the rapid growth of the Chinese economy is of great importance, which will also have a spillover effect on other regions and the global economy as a whole,” – said the Prime Minister, noting the importance of strategic partnership with China for the further development of the Georgian economy.

Developing the Middle Corridor

PM Garibashvili spoke about the importance of connectivity for the region, highlighting Georgia’s commitment to developing the Middle Corridor project throughout the year.

“Two years ago, together with our Kazakh and Azerbaijani colleagues, we signed a very important roadmap. We- Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia- have a very clear and definite plan for the development of this corridor, and we know what needs to be done – the expansion of port infrastructure, increasing productivity, modernization of railways, development of airports and road infrastructure, and so on,” – noted the Prime Minister.

Garibashvili on Georgia’s infrastructure projects

The Prime Minister spoke of the establishment of the deep sea port of Anaklia on the Black Sea coast of Georgia, the doubling of the railway capacity to 48 million tons and the construction of new airports to turn Georgia into an aviation hub as the future goals of the Georgian Government. “Because of its location, Georgia has a full potential to develop and position itself as an aviation hub as well,” PM said.

He in particular said: “I will share with you the recent updates about these very important projects. This year we want to start the construction of a new deep sea port in Anaklia on the Georgian coast of the Black Sea. Also, railway modernization is in progress. It will be completed this year and its throughput capacity will be doubled in Georgia. It will reach more than 48 million tons. We are also going to start the construction of a new airport, because we want to position ourselves as an aviation hub. Because of its location, Georgia has a full potential to develop and position itself as an aviation hub as well.”

According to Garibashvili, the East-West Highway and several others will be completed this year, while other major initiatives will be completed within two years.

Situation in the region

During the panel, the Garibashvili talked about the security situation in the region and Georgia’s relations with the neighboring states. He emphasized that 20% of Georgia’s territory has been occupied by Russia since 2008 and noted that “regardless of this security challenge, our government managed to achieve an unprecedented and uninterrupted decade of peace and stability, which brought prosperity and economic growth to Georgia. Since we regained our independence, we have never experienced such a peaceful and stable situation in Georgia, like it is now.”

Regarding the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Georgian Prime Minister noted his “successful efforts” in mediation last year, adding: “It’s a very complex situation. I understand that there are many players in this region and what I want to add to that is that I know the position of both leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia. They want to deal with each other on a bilateral level. Personally, I think that this is the right thing to do, because with all these stakeholders and mediators, it sometimes becomes more conflicting and counter-productive. Therefore, I wish them all the best. I very much hope that they will find a solution and sign the Peace Agreement soon.”

As for Georgia-EU relations, the Prime Minister thanked the leaders of the EU countries for the “historic decision” of granting Georgia the EU Candidate Status, once again underlining the Georgian Dream’s “enormous efforts” on the EU integration path. “This is a huge achievement of our Government,” – Garibashvili said.

Newfound friendship

Prime Minister Garibashvili seemed to have developed a new friendship during his participation in the forum. During the panel discussion, his co-panelist Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, didn’t not spare compliments for Garibashvili and his government’s achievements. Both leaders referred to each other as “dear friends” on several occasions and Garibashvili starting his speech with congratulating Vučić, “on his great victory”.

Vučić, spoke highly of the economic results of Irakli Garibashvili’s government and indirectly criticized the former government of Georgia noting that when Georgia was considered to be a rising star in the “sky of European geopolitics”, its economic growth rate did not exceed 1.5% and lamenting that no one talks about the achievements of the Garibashvili government.

He also dismissed those who criticize the Garibashvili government for cozying up to China, saying that he also faced the same questions and stressing that Garibashvili “should work for the good of his country” which according to Vučić Georgian PM can’t do successfully without Chinese investments “and without very close cooperation with them [the Chinese].”

Aleksandar Vučić is one of the few European leaders who has maintained close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Vučić appears to have joined the Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, in praising the Georgian Dream government, against the backdrop of declining popularity for Garibashvili and his government in Europe.

